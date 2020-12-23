Police Substation Offers South County Families Holiday Cheer

A San Diego police substation has once again made Christmas a little brighter for South County families.

The officers hosted their annual toy drive this week. Because of COVID-19 things looked a little different, but that didn't stop them from helping hundreds of families during a time when there is so much need.

Cars filled with excited kids lined up outside the San Diego Police Department Substation in Skyline this morning. Anew kind of giveaway brought holiday cheer at a time when it's needed most

“It’s a blessing during these hard times,” said Carter, resident of Skyline. “It helps a lot.”

Dozens of excited little faces were seen peeking from behind car windows.

“As long as they’re happy that's all that matters,” Carter said.

Usually, the annual event comes in the form of a big celebration but this year things had to be done differently. The giveaway was spread out throughout three days. And families were given a scheduled time to drive up and pick up their gifts.

A total of 212 families drove away with Christmas presents for their children.

“I can't even put into words how much joy they're going to have on their faces,” said Stephen Youmans, Skyline resident. “They’re really, really going to be so happy. We don't have a lot of money and this really comes in handy.”

The families are nominated by their children's school and the toys are donated by small businesses and individuals around the community.

Dozens of tablets, bikes, blankets, and stuffed animals were among the items being gifted.

“We’re going to have a whole bunch of gifts under the tree,” Youmans said. “It’s going to be amazing and wonderful.”

But apart from the toys and electronics, families say the event gifted them a sense of normalcy in a time filled with uncertainty.