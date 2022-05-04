Police ID'd Man Killed in City Heights

The San Diego Police Department has identified a man who was found dead in City Heights over the weekend.

Virgil Deshaun Heard, 31, was found unresponsive in the Teralta West neighborhood early Saturday.

At around 3 a.m., police received a call saying Heard was found down on the sidewalk along the bike path in the Teralta Park neighborhood on 4050 Orange Ave.

Once officers arrived, they found Heard unresponsive with trauma to his upper body, SDPD said. Although life-saving measures were performed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's still early in the investigation, but police believe it appears Heard was in the area of Teralta Park on 4100 Central Avenue and 4000 Polk Avenue before he collapsed and died.

A neighbor told NBC 7 they heard some loud pops in the middle of the night.

"I got home and went straight to bed, and I heard a loud pop sound, kind of like a firecracker," said Lizbeth Garcia Chavez.

Police have no suspect information at this time and little is known about what led to the man's death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.