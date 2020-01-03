University Avenue

Police Chopper Finds Trail of Blood near University Avenue

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Police are seen standing outside where the stabbing took place
NBC 7/Scott Baird

Police are searching for two suspects after they believe they stabbed a victim and stole their phone near University Avenue.

The stabbing was reported around 11:35 p.m. at 3877 38th St. in Cherokee Point a sub-neighborhood of City Heights, San Diego Police said.

San Diego Police said their chopper found a trail of blood near the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown, police said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

