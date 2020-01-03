Police Chopper Finds Trail of Blood near University Avenue

Police are searching for two suspects after they believe they stabbed a victim and stole their phone near University Avenue.

The stabbing was reported around 11:35 p.m. at 3877 38th St. in Cherokee Point a sub-neighborhood of City Heights, San Diego Police said.

San Diego Police said their chopper found a trail of blood near the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown, police said.

No other information was available.

