Drivers of 2 stolen trucks from Nevada arrested after pursuit through the San Fernando Valley

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of the drivers of two trucks that were reported stolen from a Nevada dealership.

According to CHP, the two trucks were stolen from the GMC dealership in Carson City.

One of the drivers has since been arrested after that pursuit came to an end on Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street in North Hollywood, according to CHP.

The driver of the second truck in a silver GMC pickup continued the high-speed chase, taking a circuitous route from the 5 Freeway to the 2 Freeway, then eventually back south on the 5 and into downtown Los Angeles, where he sped on surface streets near USC.

That pursuit also ended and the driver was also taken into custody near Jefferson Boulevard and Halldale Avenue in in the Adams-Normandie area.