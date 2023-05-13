A suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in San Ysidro was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Saturday.

Marcos Carbajal of Chula Vista was charged Friday in connection with the shooting death, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego police say the 20-year-old victim was visiting friends when he was confronted somebody in a car and shot.

On April 7 at 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in front of a residence in the 100 block of East Park Avenue found a man in front of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, the lieutenant said. Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as Carlos Arvizu of San Diego, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m. with catastrophic injuries.

As officers conducted an investigation, they learned the victim was confronted by suspects in a vehicle before he was shot. The vehicle and its occupants then sped away.

During the investigation, Homicide detectives identified Marcos Carbajal of Chula Vista as a suspect in the case and he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail with no bail. He was set to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Central Division Felony Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.