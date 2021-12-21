‘Please Surrender':Family of 12-Year-Old Killed by Stray Bullet in Skyline Continues Searching for Answers

The family of a 12-year-old boy who lost his life last Thanksgiving to a stray bullet continues its efforts to find the person responsible.

"I ask you from the bottom of my heart, please surrender," said Eva Gaspar, aunt of Angel Gaspar Gallegos.



To her, the only thing that gives her the strength to keep going is finding the person responsible for the bullet that ended the life of her nephew.

"It's not fair that you keep doing your stuff day by day and we are here with an immense pain and no answers," the aunt added.

The Gaspar family searches every corner, street, and home, where the stray bullet could have come from at 9:30 p.m. on November 25, which changed their lives.

"Angel could have been any child in the vicinity," the aunt said.

With brochures in the hands of family, friends and strangers, they take to the streets in search of answers and walk block after block.

"Volunteers have helped us walk all this," she said.

The flyer asks people to check their security cameras on Thanksgiving to see if they may have caught anything on the incident.

Since December 1, the child's family has taken to the streets and surrounding communities in search of answers.

Pete Carillo, a former homicide detective for San Diego police, accepted that it's not easy to find the person who pulled the trigger.

According to the former detective, the efforts of the family and volunteers could help achieve justice for the death of the child.

"They are doing the work that can be of a detective, knocking on doors people start talking and suddenly someone says my neighbor has many guns but threw one," Carrillo said.

And although locating the person responsible will not bring back Angel, for his family it will begin to close a painful chapter.