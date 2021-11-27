‘Help Us Get Closure': Family of 12-Year-Old Struck by Stray Bullet Demands Answers

Tearful and fighting to stay strong, the family of 12-year-old Angel Gallegos gathered to honor the young boy after he was killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving night.

“We were supposed to be celebrating Thanksgiving like everyone else but this incident changed all our lives forever," said Jose Casillas, the boy's uncle. "Our feeling about Thanksgiving will never be the same.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the family, Angel was with about a dozen of his cousins playing in the backyard when his younger brother heard a loud boom and saw his brother fall to the ground.

"We don't understand how this could happen," said Casillas. "The safest place you think your children could be at, we have an enclosed backyard where we thought nothing could happen to them.”

Angel was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center where he later died.

"I don't even think this was intentional, there's no way but we do need to find who did it because intentional or not they devastated my family,” said Casillas.

Two days later dozens gathered at the home on Cahill drive in Skyline to honor and remember the young victim.

“I’m very happy that people are showing their support but I really wish they didn't have to be here,” said Casillas.

Visitors brought candles and flowers to add to the memorial set up in the driveway of the home.

Heartbroken and devastated the family pleads with the community for help.

"Please come forward, please help us get closure," said Casillas. "It's not fair. Nothing is going to bring Angel back but we would at least like to know why or how this happened.”

SDPD's homicide unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police.