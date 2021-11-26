Skyline

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of 12-Year-Old in Skyline

SDPD said the boy has been identified but they are not releasing his name at this time

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who died on Thanksgiving in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it received a call of an injured person on the 7400 block of Cahill Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel found a 12-year-old boy with unspecified injuries to his upper torso.

Emergency crews rushed the tween to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

SDPD’s homicide unit was called to investigate the death due to circumstances surrounding it. The department did not detail how the boy died or how he received his injuries. It did, however, say the boy was identified but added they are not releasing his name at this time.

A detailed description of the individual(s) linked to the death was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SDPD’s homicide unit at (888) 580-8477.

