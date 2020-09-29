Playgrounds Begin to Reopen Around San Diego County

The sounds were familiar. Shrieks and laughter echoed through the trees. Playgrounds in San Diego County have not sounded like this in more than six months.

The cities of Poway and Imperial Beach removed the caution tape and started cleaning their jungle gyms in their parks.

“For a lot of kids, the playground is their backyard. They live in apartments with just a terrace,” said Poway Mayor Steve Vaus. The mayor said he cut the tape off one playground during his Tuesday morning run.

Vaus agreed with the decision to close the park in March.

“It was tough,” he said. “It was done out of an abundance of caution. I get that.”

However, he was happy to see them reopened in his city.

Monday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he directed city staff to prepare playgrounds to be reopened after it was permitted by the State of California with strict safety rules in place.

“He needs it. I know other kids need it,” said Estefany Blancarte who brought her 2-year-old son Aiden to the playground in Balboa Park.

The playground was still guarded by a “No Trespassing” sign.

“We’re breaking the rules,” said Blancarte who played on the jungle gym with her son and their friends.

The orange plastic fence surrounding the playground looked as if it was knocked down weeks ago.

“If he doesn’t do this, my house is just chaos,” explained Blancarte. “It’s Hell.”

Spokespeople with the cities of Chula Vista, National City, and Oceanside told NBC 7 their cities are still discussing the future of their playgrounds.

The City of Carlsbad and the County of San Diego said they’d be opening playgrounds this weekend.

In Poway, Vaus said city crews would clean the playgrounds up to four times a day.

“And keep an eye on it,” he said. “Keep an eye on the social distancing and the masks.”

Those are just some of the rules in order to hear those familiar sounds echoing from your neighborhood playground.