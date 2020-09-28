Playtime! Playgrounds to Reopen Soon Following New State Guidance

Meet you at the park!

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has the ball rolling on reopening San Diego playgrounds following new outdoor recreation guidance issued by the state Monday.

Faulconer said in a tweet that he was directing city staff to work on a reopening schedule for playgrounds, adding, "stay tuned for official reopening dates at a park near you."

Playgrounds are coming back!



I’ve directed @CityofSanDiego staff to prepare playgrounds for a safe reopening based on new guidance just issued by the state in response to our bipartisan calls for common sense.



Stay tuned for official reopening dates at a park near you! https://t.co/aio8LR5BxY pic.twitter.com/lCO09JEyfL — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) September 29, 2020

The California Department of Public Health issued the following guidelines for playground and outdoor recreation area visitors:

Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years of age or older with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use

Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit of [number of children and number of adults] has been reached

Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart

Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times

No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn at all times

Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.

Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid playground when others are present

Limit visit to 30 min per day when others are present

More guidance for playground operators can be found here.

The state DPH also recommended flyers listing these rules be posted at all outdoor playgrounds.

The new state guidance follows a bipartisan call from lawmakers to reopen family-friendly activity spaces

Playgrounds & family friendly outdoor activities are critical right now. That’s why 23 bi-partisan members of the Legislature joined me in asking the Governor (again) for clearer statewide guidance on how and when public park amenities can reopen for families. #LetTheKidsPlay pic.twitter.com/9fQKoP5468 — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) September 16, 2020

Faulconer didn't provide any additional details regarding the schedule for playground reopenings, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department website has not been updated as of Monday night.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus tweeted Monday he was working with the City Council on a playground reopening pilot program that would include sanitation guidelines and other safety protocols.