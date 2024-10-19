Plane crashes in Fallbrook, no injuries reported

A plane crashed Saturday at an airport in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The crash occurred Saturday morning at 2155 Air Park Road at the Fallbrook Community Airpark, a public-use airport, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

No injuries were immediately reported and there were no signs of a fire, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available, and the type of aircraft involved was unclear.

