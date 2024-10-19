Fallbrook

Plane crashes in Fallbrook, no injuries reported

By City News Service

small plane generic1
NBC Bay Area/File

A plane crashed Saturday at an airport in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The crash occurred Saturday morning at 2155 Air Park Road at the Fallbrook Community Airpark, a public-use airport, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

No injuries were immediately reported and there were no signs of a fire, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available, and the type of aircraft involved was unclear.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Fallbrook
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us