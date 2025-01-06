Padres

Peter Seidler's widow files lawsuit against relatives over control of San Diego Padres

The lawsuit filed alleges fiduciary misconduct by two of Peter Seidler's brothers

By Derek Togerson

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: A heart shaped pattern is seen on the field in memory of former San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler prior to an Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on March 28, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Sheel Seidler, the widow of beloved Padres owner Peter Seidler, has filed a lawsuit against two of her brothers-in-law seeking to become control person for the franchise.

Since Peter Seidler's passing in late 2023, the franchise has been controlled by Seidler Trusts. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in Texas state probate court, Sheel Seidler claims Bob and Matt Seidler have committed "breaches of fiduciary duty and fraud," and is asking them to be removed as trustees. She says, as the sole beneficiary of the Trusts, she wants to become the franchise's control person.

Sheel Seidler addressed Padres fans explaining her actions in a social media post on Monday:

In a statement to NBC 7, the Padres said "We do not comment on pending legal matters."

In the complaint, which was first reported by Sportico, Sheel Seilder claims she was subjected to "... racist and sexist motivations on the behalf of Seidler’s two brothers, accusing them of seeking to “wrest control” of the ball club to prevent “an Indian-American woman” from taking what they “saw as their family business and ancestral right.”

Not named in the suit is John Seidler, 65, who in mid-December was tasked with taking over day-to-day control of the team's operations. John's involvement is up for vote by Major League Baseball in the coming weeks. His confirmation was expected to be a mere formality and it's not known yet if this lawsuit will have any impact on that vote or John's expanded role in Padres operations.

