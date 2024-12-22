John Seidler, eldest brother of Peter, to assume control of the Padres

Since Padres owner Peter Seidler’s tragic passing in November of 2023, the club has been controlled by longtime business partner and friend Eric Kutsenda. In 2025, the Padres will have another man in charge … but he has a very familiar last name.

John Seidler, Peter’s eldest brother, is taking over as the franchise’s control person. John, 65, has been a member of the ownership group since 2012 and is set to try and carry out Peter’s vision of bringing a World Series title to San Diego.

“It has been just over a year since we lost our Chairman Peter Seidler. He would be incredibly proud of the team’s grit and performance this past season but mostly grateful to the Padres fans whose loyalty and support inspired them,” said the Padres in a statement.

“Since Peter’s passing, Eric Kutsenda has served as our interim control person. Peter’s youngest brother Matt, as trustee of Peter’s trust, is pleased to announce that John Seidler, Peter’s oldest sibling, an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive, will be the Padres’ next control person, pending approval by Major League Baseball.

“Peter never viewed the Padres as ‘his’ team. Instead, he saw the team as an asset of the community of which he was a faithful steward. John shares Peter’s vision and will continue to strengthen and nurture this great franchise, its players, fans and employees, and the entire San Diego community.”

Under Peter Seidler the Padres transformed from a small market afterthought into a franchise that consistently competes for playoff berths and high-profile free agents. In 2024 they trimmed nearly $100 million in payroll and had one of the most successful seasons in team history.

The Friars won 93 games, swept the Wild Card series against the Braves, pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination in the National League Division Series, and set a single-season Petco Park attendance record along the way.

It’s expected that the team will keep spending on players to be competitive, but avoid dramatically going over the Competitive Balance Tax thresholds in the coming years.