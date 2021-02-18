Petco Park's Vaccination Super Station Closed Again Due to Vaccine Shipment Delay

What to Know Fierce winter conditions in the country's East Coast and Midwest are impacting shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

Residents who were set to get their vaccines Friday or Saturday will have their appointments rescheduled.

Vaccines will still be administered at Chula Vista and La Mesa's super station. It is unclear if Del Mar's super site will be impacted.

Dozens of appointments at Petco Park’s vaccination super station will be rescheduled due to a delay in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the region, the county announced Thursday.

Appointments scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be pushed back to a later date as the East Coast faces harsh winter weather conditions that have affected San Diego County’s shipment.

UC San Diego Health, which partnered with San Diego County for the Petco Park vaccine location, said the site is expected to reopen Sunday pending availability, but the county added that delays could potentially be made through Monday.

“We recognize the change in operations impacts your scheduled and apologize for the inconvenience,” UC San Diego Health said in a statement.

Residents who made appointments on the impacted days at the downtown vaccine location are advised to check their emails for updates. The county added that all scheduled appointments for Friday and Saturday will be rescheduled via their MyChart profiles.

Individuals who were due for their second of the vaccine will also have their appointments pushed back, according to the county.

The delay of coronavirus vaccine shipments to San Diego County this week is leading to the cancellation of vaccination appointments including those at Balboa Gym on Feb. 18, 2021. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

This is the second time Petco Park’s vaccine site faces delays in appointments due to shipment issues. On Feb. 12, the county announced that it did not receive its expected shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

It wasn’t clear why that shipment was delayed and it later arrived Tuesday. Because of the lag in shipment, the downtown super station was closed for three days and was reopened Wednesday.

The county added that the super station in San Marcos would only be offering second doses and previously scheduled appointments for residents who were set to get their first vaccine would be "automatically rescheduled."

As for the vaccination sites at Chula Vista’s super station and Grossmont Center’s super site, first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine will continue to be administered.

It is unclear if the super station at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will still honor scheduled appointments.

Much of the U.S. is under fierce winter conditions as unforgiving storms blanketed major cities in snow and ice. Pfizer’s main manufacturing facility is based in Massachusetts while Moderna’s is in Michigan.

