San Diego Padres to unveil Petco Park's Gallagher Square makeover on Monday

The multi-million dollar transformation of Petco Park's Gallagher Square is ready to be unveiled — just ahead of Opening Day.
The gates for Monday's exhibition game against the Seattle Mariners will open early at 3 p.m. to let fans explore the newly-renovated park, the San Diego Padres said in a news release.
The team announced the planned $20 million renovation project for what was once known as the Park at the Park back in May, saying it is part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebration. With the expanded amenities, the Padres hope the public will use portions of the park more frequently.
"We are excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Petco Park next season by delivering a new and improved Gallagher Square to our fans and community,” Padres' CEO Erik Greupner said in a news release in May. “This space has been a defining feature of America’s #1 Ballpark and based on fan and community feedback our renovation will make it an even more vibrant and impactful part of the ballpark experience and asset to our Downtown community.”
According to the team, some of the new amenities in the space beyond center field include:
- Playground and play area that caters to a wide range of ages and abilities. The playground features the tallest climbable bat in the world, which is made of steel and wood
- Fenced, off-leash dog park
- Improved play ball field
- Pickleball courts
- Tony Gwynn Terrace viewing deck for fans that can be used as a picnic space outside of game time
- Additional retail and food and beverage space next to the Tony Gwynn Tunnel
- Balboa Gate, an entry gate at 9th and J Street, for shorter wait times
- Leveled, tiered lawn seating that is more affordable than seating areas within the ballpark
- Videoboards that show scoreboard lineup and player statistics so fans can keep up with the game while enjoying Gallagher Square
- Turf replacing some of the grass
- Native trees and vegetation planted
The statue of Mr. Padre Tony Gwynn, which presides over the space, has been propped up and surrounded by a viewing deck. The elevated position will give fans on the deck an improved view of inside the park and fans inside the yard a clearer view of the statue.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the upgrades will further invigorate the East Village.
The Padres' home opener is Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m.