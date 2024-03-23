Hundreds gather to remember life and legacy of San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler

Hundreds of Friar faithfuls gathered at Petco Park on Saturday for a memorial service to honor the memory of Peter Seidler, former San Diego Padres owner and philanthropist. Seidler made a significant impact with his philanthropic work, particularly in service to San Diego's homeless population.

Seidler passed away in November of 2023 after a cancer diagnosis. One by one his colleagues, Padres family and close friends paid tribute by sharing their favorite memories of Seidler.

Many gathered at Petco Park to honor the life and legacy of Peter Seidler on March 23, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

"It's actually my favorite memory of Peter and how I picture him in my mind when I think of him. Arms stretched to the sky, hands balled in tight fists yelling, 'WE SLAYED THE DRAGON!' When the Padres beat the Dodgers in 2022," said Stephanie Kilkenny, Co-founder of the Lucky Duck Foundation.

"He loved this entire community. Peter's legacy of wisdom, understanding and compassion will live on in our friendship, the homeless community, and the hearts of the Padre nation," said Bob McElroy, Alpha Project CEO.

"I miss you every day. I will always remember all our conversations, long night talks, having a drink beyond the lines. It was more than just baseball for Peter," said Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.

The celebration of Seidler's life made one thing clear: His lasting legacy and the impact he's had on countless San Diegans will never be forgotten.

The City of San Diego announced a new street will be named after Seidler, near Petco Park.