Improving the G.B.O.A.T: $20M Upgrade Coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park in 2024

Just when you thought Petco Park couldn't get any cooler, the San Diego Padres announced they had $20 million in their pockets to renovate Gallagher Square.

The facelift for what was once known as the Park at the Park comes in celebration of the franchise's 20th anniversary in 2024, according to the team.

"We are excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Petco Park next season by delivering a new and improved Gallagher Square to our fans and community,” Padres' CEO Erik Greupner said in a press release. “This space has been a defining feature of America’s #1 Ballpark and based on fan and community feedback our renovation will make it an even more vibrant and impactful part of the ballpark experience and asset to our Downtown community.”

Here are some of the additions and upgrades coming to the space beyond center field:

Tony Gwynn Terrace; a new viewing deck for fans that can be used as a picnic space outside of game time

Improved playground and mini field

Temporary pickleball courts

public art displays

Fenced, off-leash dog park

Upgraded entry gate at 9 th and J Street

and J Street Gallagher Square's grass will be replaced by artificial turf with terraced seating options

The statue of Mr. Padre that presides over the space now will be the centerpiece of Tony Gwynn Terrace, but with some improvements. Gwynn's statue will be propped up some six feet and surrounded by a viewing deck. The elevated position will give fans on the deck an improved view of inside the park and it will give fans inside the yard a clearer view of the statue.

These changes will be unveiled on Opening Day 2024, and in June the entire city will remember and celebrate Gwynn's life and career on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

“Petco Park holds a special place in our hearts as it honors the legacy of my father and the historic contributions he made to the game," Former Padre and current Padres broadcaster Tony Gwynn Jr. said in a press release. "These renovations will not only improve the overall experience for fans but also create an engaging community space for all ages that celebrates our city’s passion for baseball and my father’s legacy."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the upgrades will further invigorate East Village.

