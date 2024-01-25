San Diego Padres reveal 2024 giveaways: Bobbleheads, bucket hats and more

Already planning which Padres games to attend this year? The San Diego team is building even more excitement for the 2024 season after announcing its giveaway schedule on Thursday, which includes Manny Machado bobbleheads, City Connect belt bags and more.

These branded items will be handed out to the first 40,000 Padres fans during select home games when gates open at Petco Park. One giveaway item can be redeemed with each ticket scanned while supplies last.

On two Sundays — June 23 and Aug. 25 — the first 8,000 children ages 14 and below can get a special item. Spoiler alert: the items are a Rookie Plush Pillow and a Padres Tin Lunchbox.

Several of the clothing items will be offered in both adult and youth sizes.

San Diego Padres 2024 giveaway schedule

Here's what branded items will be handed out to fans and when:

Friday, March 29 vs. Giants: Opening Series Hat

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Cardinals: City Connect Poncho

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Cubs: Manny Machado Home Run Bobblehead

Monday, April 29 vs. Reds: Knit Beanie (with Removable Pom)

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Rockies: Joe Musgrove & Theo Bobblehead

Tuesday, May 28 vs. Marlins: City Connect Belt Bag

Thursday, June 6 vs. D-backs: Xander Bogaerts Bobblehead

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Athletics: Joe Musgrove Basketball Jersey

Thursday, June 20 vs. Brewers: 619 Aloha Shirt

Sunday, June 23 vs. Brewers: Kids Giveaway - Rookie Plush Pillow

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Nationals: Ha-Seong Kim Bobblehead

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Mariners: '84 Throwback Hat

Monday, Aug. 12 vs. Pirates: Gwynn Henley Jersey

Tuesday, Aug. 20 vs. Twins: Manny Machado Collectible Pin

Thursday, Aug. 22 vs. Mets: Tatis Jr. City Connect Bucket Hat

Sunday, Aug. 25 vs. Mets: Kids Giveaway - Padres Tin Lunchbox

Wednesday, Sept. 4 vs. Tigers: City Connect Hoodie

Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. Astros: Tatis Jr. Platinum Glove Bobblehead

If you're interested in any of these items, make sure to plan ahead since games with giveaways typically have longer lines before gates open.

The full list of giveaways can be found here.

Click here for the 2024 promotional and events calendar.

Padres single-game tickets for 2024 season

You can get single-game tickets for this upcoming season starting on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Padres' official website. They will be available here.