A man was shot by San Diego police Wednesday afternoon in San Carlos, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was shot at least once at or near a home on Bonnie View Drive, south of Wandermere Drive near Lake Murray, at around 4:30 p.m., SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz said.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene and saw police vehicles surrounding a two-story home with what appeared to be blood in the driveway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.