Suspect in Otay Homicide Sought

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Ramon Galindo

San Diego Police Department

Police in Otay Mesa are searching for the suspect in connection to a homicide and authorities said that man took off with an infant on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of a homicide investigation at about 8 a.m. on the 4300 block of Ebersole Drive, San Diego police said. Police determined 31-year-old Justice Love Peace was involved in the incident and took off in a white SUV with a 6-month-old child.

The infant may be the suspect’s son, authorities said. Peace is described as standing at 6-feet-1-inch tall.

Police warn the public to not approach the suspect if they encounter him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Peace or the vehicle involved is urged to call 911.

