Suspect in Otay Homicide Sought

Police in Otay Mesa are searching for the suspect in connection to a homicide and authorities said that man took off with an infant on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of a homicide investigation at about 8 a.m. on the 4300 block of Ebersole Drive, San Diego police said. Police determined 31-year-old Justice Love Peace was involved in the incident and took off in a white SUV with a 6-month-old child.

Homicide investigation now at 4300 Ebersole Dr. Person of interest is named Justice Love Peace. Peace is a 31yo Black male. May be driving white vehicle in the video below & with 6 month old infant. Do not approach, armed & dangerous. Call 911 if you see man or vehicle. pic.twitter.com/x3gdUAnoSp — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 12, 2020

The infant may be the suspect’s son, authorities said. Peace is described as standing at 6-feet-1-inch tall.

Police warn the public to not approach the suspect if they encounter him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Peace or the vehicle involved is urged to call 911.