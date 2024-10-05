Padres set roster for National League Division Series vs. Dodgers

The Padres solidified their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series that starts on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. There are a few changes from the group that swept the Braves in the Wild Card round.

Obviously, Joe Musgrove will not be there due to the elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery. His roster spot will be taken by left-handed starter Martin Perez, who is in the mix to start Game 4 of the series if it goes that far. The Friars also decided to carry 13 pitchers instead of 12, adding reliever Alek Jacob to the bullpen and removing veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed.

Other than that, it's business as usual. Here's how the full 26-man crew looks.

RHP (8): Jason Adam, Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, Jeremiah Estrada, Bryan Hoeing, Alek Jacob, Michael King, Robert Suarez

LHP (5): Yuki Mastui, Adrian Morejon, Wandy Peralta, Martin Perez, Tanner Scott

C (2): Elias Dias, Kyle Higashioka

INF (6): Luis Arraez, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, Donovan Solano, Tyler Wade

OF (5): Brandon Lockridge, Jackson Merrill, David Peralta, Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for 5:38 p.m. and can be seen on FS1. San Diego is sending Dylan Cease, who threw the franchise's 2nd no-hitter in July, to the mound against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.