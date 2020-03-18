Person Linked to 3 La Jolla-Area Schools Tests Positive for COVID-19

A person linked to several schools in San Diego’s La Jolla community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, public health and school officials confirmed.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency told the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday that a person associated with Bird Rock Elementary School, La Jolla Elementary School and La Jolla High School had contracted COVID-19.

The SDUSD said anyone connected to those schools should take extra precautions, including avoiding social interactions and reporting any symptoms of illness to their doctor. For now, the school district said it is notifying people who may have been exposed to this person, asking them to self-quarantine.

Citing privacy restrictions, the SDUSD said it would not be releasing further details about the person.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten said this case naturally “adds to the concern we all feel.”

“The best advice from our public health experts continues to be that all of us should avoid groups of more than 10 people, that we should wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our faces, and call a health professional if we start to experience symptoms,” Marten’s note said.

Marten said SDUSD continues to stay in touch with public health officials and monitor the situation across schools in terms of positive COVID-19 tests.

As of noon Wednesday, this was the only COVID-19 case reported across the SDUSD.

On March 15, the Encinitas Union School District sent out a note to parents saying a person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19. The EUSD said the person was in home isolation and being monitored by the HHSA; the district also said they were notifying people who may have been exposed to that person and asking them to also self-quarantine.

County public health officials plan to give the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it is impacting San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.