People in SoCal urged to look for man missing from Lake Tahoe

A 78-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe was missing Friday and the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert asking that people as far away as Southern California be on the lookout for him.

Gene Suglian was last seen about noon Thursday at Brule and Watson streets in South Lake Tahoe and was believed to be driving a gray 2014 Buick Regal, California license plate number 7HVT225.

The Silver Alert included Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Suglian was described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Suglian or knows his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated by the CHP when an elderly or developmentally or cognitively disabled person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk.