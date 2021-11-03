Pedestrian Severely Injured After Car Strikes From Behind in Chula Vista

A pedestrian was severely injured Wednesday after a car collided with the back of a parked truck he was standing by in Chula Vista.

Police responded to the 500 block of C Street at around 10:50 a.m. after a 28-year-old man driving westbound on C Street stuck the pedestrian and a parked vehicle.

The Chula Vista Police Department said they believe the pedestrian was working in the area.

The pedestrian was trapped underneath the car as a result of the crash, which was caught on surveillance video. Chula Vista Police officers and Chula Vista firefighters managed to pull the pedestrian from under the car with help from a resident who brought a car jack to lift it, CVPD said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, CVPD said.

The CVPD Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Drugs and or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time, CVPD said.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information, can contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.