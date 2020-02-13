San Diego County

Patient Treated for Possible Coronavirus at Sharp Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff and Rafael Avitabile

Tall building stands against a blue sky
Joe Little, NBC 7

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s tower cost $244 million.

A patient was discharged from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Wednesday after being tested for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The patient was discharged at the direction of the San Diego County Department of Public Health, but hospital spokesperson John Cihomsky declined to say where the patient went next.

Typically, according to Cihomsky, a possibly infected patient would be placed in a quarantine for 14 days. The patient will be monitored by the DPH, Cihomsky said.

The DPH did not respond to requests for comment sent after hours Thursday night.

Two patients are currently being treated for the deadly virus at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, and several more have been evaluated at the hospital after showing concerning symptoms, according to the CDC.

All of those patients were among the 232 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, last week and flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to complete a 14-day federal quarantine.

