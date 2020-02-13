Patient Treated for Possible Coronavirus at Sharp Chula Vista

A patient was discharged from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Wednesday after being tested for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The patient was discharged at the direction of the San Diego County Department of Public Health, but hospital spokesperson John Cihomsky declined to say where the patient went next.

Typically, according to Cihomsky, a possibly infected patient would be placed in a quarantine for 14 days. The patient will be monitored by the DPH, Cihomsky said.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has an update on the two patients confirmed to have coronavirus here in San Diego.

The DPH did not respond to requests for comment sent after hours Thursday night.

Two patients are currently being treated for the deadly virus at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, and several more have been evaluated at the hospital after showing concerning symptoms, according to the CDC.

All of those patients were among the 232 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, last week and flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to complete a 14-day federal quarantine.