Health Officials to Update Coronavirus Cases in San Diego

Local and federal health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus cases in San Diego County Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency and area hospitals are all scheduled to speak at the press conference.

Health experts also spoke Thursday about the “miscommunication” that led to a coronavirus patient mistakenly being released into the general quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where dozens of U.S. citizens are being held for 14 days.

“There was no mislabeling. There were potentially miscommunication issues,” said Dr. Randy Taplitz. “That has all been resolved and this will not happen moving forward.”

The female patient was discharged from isolation and then notified by the CDC that her test results were, in fact, positive. She was later returned to isolation.

The incident led to other patients in the general quarantine to create a petition demanding more oversight at the facility.

Before the press conference Friday, officials had confirmed two coronavirus cases within San Diego County. The first patient is the aforementioned woman who tested positive arrived at MCAS Miramar on Feb. 5 and was taken to the hospital the same day, because she was exhibiting cough or fever that warranted evaluation. A second patient has been confirmed, but little information on the patient has been released.

Since the quarantine began at Miramar, several patients have been isolated at San Diego hospitals for further testing.

On Wednesday, a patient at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center was discharged after medical crews tested the patient for coronavirus. The patient was not believed to be a part of the dozens of U.S. citizens quarantined at MCAS Miramar after returning from flights from Wuhan, China.

Experts have labeled the novel coronavirus as COVID-19, with the number signifying the year the outbreak began.

The press conference will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the San Diego County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa. Check back at this webpage later to view a livestream of the event.