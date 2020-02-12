Second Confirmed Coronavirus Case in San Diego County

A second patient with a confirmed case of coronavirus is being treated at a San Diego County hospital, a CDC spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. It's the second confirmed case in the county since the deadly outbreak began.

It is unknown where the second patient is being treated. The CDC said it would be releasing more details about the case Wednesday afternoon.

The first case was confirmed by the CDC on Monday. Officials said that patient was a woman among the 232 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, last week and flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. She is being treated at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

On Sunday, four patients who had been taken from the base to UC San Diego Medical Center earlier in the week were discharged by the CDC back to the base after their tests came back negative, hospital spokesperson Michelle Brubaker said.

Soon after the patients were discharged the CDC notified the woman that her test results were mislabeled and she, in fact, tested positive for the virus, according to a CDC spokesperson.

The woman was told to stay in her room at the base while she was retested and stayed out of contact with others, the official said. She was taken back to the hospital Monday morning.

A 3-year-old girl who was taken away from the base when her evacuation flight landed last Wednesday was placed back in isolation at Rady Children's Hospital Tuesday and is waiting on additional test results.

A plane carrying 167 U.S. citizens landed at the base Wednesday, Feb. 5, and a second plane carrying 65 more landed Friday, Feb. 7.

By Sunday, seven people -- including Patient 1, the 3-year-old girl, and the toddler's father -- had at one point been removed from quarantine at the base and placed in isolation at area hospitals for further testing. All seven were passengers of the first evacuation flight from China to land in San Diego.

