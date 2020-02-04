Paradise Returns: Lake Hodges Reopens for Outdoor Fun

Even with chilly temperatures, a sign of spring in San Diego has blossomed: Lake Hodges is set to reopen Wednesday.

The 1,234-acre reservoir just has been closed since November, but the serene paradise will open its doors (if it had any) Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The lake’s shoreline stretches for 27 miles, surrounding a pristine body of water that sinks as low as 115 feet deep.

The park just south of Escondido is open every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is roughly sunrise to sunset.

Lake Hodges has six barbecues and 12 picnic tables, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Leashed dogs are allowed at Lake Hodges, the city said.

A wide range of water activities are allowed at the park, including fishing, boating, canoeing, tubing, and paddleboarding.

There is no swimming or camping allowed at the reservoir. To learn more about the rules and opportunities at Lake Hodges, click here.

Lake Hodges supplies water to the San Dieguito Water District and Santa Fe Irrigation District, according to its website. Though the park itself doesn’t have a drinking fountain, so the city warns San Diegans to bring their own water.

Lake Hodges was created in 1918 with the building of Hodges Dam on San Dieguito Creek. It is owned by the city of San Diego and operated by the Public Utilities Department.