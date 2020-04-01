Padres, ‘Top Gun,’ SDSU & Others Turn Sights of San Diego Into Virtual Backgrounds

A nationwide "stay at home" order in effect to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we communicate. Whether it’s for work or to catch up with friends, chances are you’ve turned to video conference calls these last few weeks.

The influx of use hasn’t gone unnoticed by sports teams, movie companies or schools who now offer backgrounds to personalize your virtual chat.

To use one of these virtual backgrounds, just save the image to your computer and upload it as a "virtual background" to your chat. Zoom seems to be the most common platform for virtual backgrounds.

Here are just a few of the options out there that we thought you might enjoy:

We don’t have Padres baseball, but you can still make it look like you’re at Petco Park.

Wishing we were all gathered at @PetcoPark today!



Enjoy these backgrounds for your virtual #SDOpeningDay meet ups and work from home set ups! 💻 pic.twitter.com/yKGy1SqSY7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 26, 2020

I believe that you will win the chat group with one of these San Diego State Aztecs themed backgrounds.

Place yourself in @ViejasArena or at SkyShow or inside the new Aztec Stadium! Simply save the image you want to use to your computer and upload it as your "Virtual Background" next time you're on Zoom! What other Aztec backgrounds would you like to see? pic.twitter.com/JYAL4xurqt — GoAztecs (@GoAztecs) March 27, 2020

Point Loma Nazarene isn’t holding in-person classes, but you can still show your Sea Lion pride.

Just in case you need to add a little Sea Lion school spirit to your video conference calls @plnu #PLNU pic.twitter.com/LENLMYlMu4 — PLNU Sea Lions (@PLNUSeaLions) March 30, 2020

Are the UC San Diego Tritons your team? Well, you’re in luck. UC San Diego Athletics has released seven backgrounds to make you feel like you are on campus or at the games.

Where on campus are you having your meetings from this week?



See them all at: https://t.co/PHEB43wAkZ pic.twitter.com/NP3CFvGSuw — Tritons Athletics (@UCSDtritons) March 31, 2020

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? “Top Gun: Maverick”, which like the original, was partially filmed in San Diego, has a trio of Zoom backgrounds that put you right in the middle of the action.

Zoom up to new altitudes by downloading these #TopGun: Maverick Virtual Backgrounds for your @zoom_us meetings, hangouts and happy hours here: https://t.co/fQ7ONELci6.



Share your screenshots with us by tagging @TopGunMovie! pic.twitter.com/TaUBfa4TuS — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) March 27, 2020

Want to rock the chat, instead? DreamWorks “Trolls: World Tour” may be the right jam for you.

Make #TrollsWorldTour your Zoom background! Save one of these backgrounds, then go to Settings > Virtual Background and add your fave! pic.twitter.com/4dKtFKsOuN — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) March 30, 2020

Pixar more of your vibe? Disney has you covered.

To your favorite Pixar locations…and beyond! Let the fun begin with these rootin’, tootin’ video call backgrounds! pic.twitter.com/xidQ5thBn4 — Pixar (@Pixar) March 30, 2020

Find something you like? Here’s how Zoom says you can set it as your new background:

Sign into the “Zoom Desktop Client.”

Click your Zoom profile picture, then click “Settings.”

Select “Virtual Background” (If you don’t have it, you need to go to the web portal and enable it).

Check “I have a green screen” if you do indeed have a physical green screen set up.

Click the “+” to upload the image you want as your background (If you don’t have a green screen, you may get a prompt to download the package for a virtual background without a green screen).

If you have trouble uploading a virtual background, Zoom has a handy help center.

Zoom has become increasingly popular amid the country's stay at home order. But the FBI is warning users of hackers. Read more about that here.

Have a favorite that you use for your video chats? Share yours with us on Twitter, Facebook or by tagging us on Instagram.