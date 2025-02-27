NBC 7 is learning more about the 51-year-old woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car in El Cajon on Tuesday.

Police say Jamison Webster's son is charged with her murder. He was behind the wheel of her car during a police chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash on Mollison Avenue under the Interstate 8 overpass.

“I cried," Karin Saunders, a longtime close friend of Webster, told NBC 7. "What else could I do? I was in shock."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Webster, a home healthcare worker, was living above the tattoo shop where Saunders works. Saunders says she spoke to Webster a week ago. The conversation centered around Richard Leyva, Webster’s 24-year-old son.

“She was trying to help him get into some sort of a program or get help, and there were just no resources," Saunders said.

Leyva had been staying at the Motel 6 on Montrose Court in El Cajon. Webster dropped by to see him. Soon after, police received a complaint from the motel of a kidnaping in progress.

El Cajon police gave chase. The pursuit went through Spring Valley, then back to El Cajon. It ended in a three-vehicle crash.

Leyva was behind the wheel of his mother’s black Hyundai Sonata. He was taken into custody. His mother was found dead in the trunk.

A kidnapping, a crash and a body in the trunk of a car. A bizarre set of circumstances all unfolding in El Cajon. NBC 7's Allison has the latest in this police pursuit turned homicide investigation.

“She was just a great person," Saunders said. "I just loved her."

The Hyundai was driven into two other vehicles. One of them was Dagoberto Duenas' pickup truck. It was scratched and dented down the passenger side but still runs.

“I was shocked," Duenas said. "Physically, I am fine. I am in good spirits."

Duenas says after the crash, the suspect jumped out of the car and, in a threatening manner, approached police.

“Just using a bunch of profanity words at them. He cussed them out,” Duenas said.

Police say they had to use a taser to subdue Leyva but no shots were fired. It was hours later when Duenas found out Leyva’s mother was in the trunk.

“I can’t expect anybody doing that to their own mother, no matter the reason,” Duenas said.

A man is in custody after El Cajon police officers found a woman's body inside the trunk of a car. Investigators say it all started with a report of a possible abduction and then a pursuit through El Cajon. NBC 7’s Dave Summers spoke to witnesses who saw it all unfold.

Leyva was booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and evading law enforcement.

Court records indicate that in 2021, Leyva was charged with elder abuse and carrying a concealed weapon. Both cases were dismissed after he completed diversion programs.

The victim’s son is scheduled for his first court appearance Friday. He is being held in Central Jail without bond.