NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are SUPPORTING OUR SCHOOLS! Help make an impact on the education of San Diego County students!

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are excited to launch our Supporting Our Schools campaign, which focuses on helping San Diego County teachers and students get the materials they need to have a successful school year.

Many teachers in our community face challenges in gathering the necessary items their students need to succeed. With your generous donations, we can make a difference and support local classrooms.

Now through February 28, we will highlight local classroom projects that you can choose to support. Our partner DonorsChoose is a resourceful donations platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials, or any items teachers select to help meet their students’ needs.

Click here to search all classroom projects from across San Diego County and donate to the project of your choice.

Click here if you are a local teacher and would like to submit your project to be funded.