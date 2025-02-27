Hate-crime suspects sought after Scripps Ranch home defaced with LGBTQ slurs

San Diego police are looking for three people who are suspected of a hate crime for vandalizing an LGBTQ-flag-themed fence at a home in Scripps Ranch on Valentine's Day -- and they're asking for the public's help.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers released home surveillance video on Thursday that they say shows three individuals using spray paint to scrawl anti-LGBTQ slurs on the rainbow fence and removing a yard sign that read, "Hate Has No Home Here" around 3 a.m. on Feb. 14.

The victim "has been the target of numerous previous cases targeting her fence," the San Diego police said.

The individuals, who appeared to be men in their late teens or early 20s, wore dark clothing, police said video showed. One suspect wore glasses and a pair of athletic shoes, possibly Nike Free Run.

The suspects took off north of Semillon Boulevard carrying out the act of vandalism, SDPD said.

The stolen anti-hate sign was later recovered by a neighbor, the agency said.

In partnership with the San Diego GLBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identity or location may call the SDPD's Criminal Intelligence Unit at 619-531-2331 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477, or tips can be submitted online.