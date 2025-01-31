Dozens of San Diego County museums will be discounting admission fees this February, offering Inquisitive locals a gluttony of ways to learn something new whether you're drawn to dinosaurs, curious about the comic arts or tantalized by textiles.

San Diego Museum Month encourages locals to explore museums, gardens, zoos, cultural centers and more by offering half-off entry fees. The annual event that started in 1989 is growing this year with now more than 70 locations across San Diego County and in Tijuana participating.

Here are some things you should know:

To get the discounted rate, you'll need a free Museum Pass, which can be picked up at any library in San Diego County. Starting Feb. 1, the pass can be downloaded to your phone. (Restrictions apply).

Each Museum Pass can be used to get up to four half-price tickets at any of the participating museums, historic sites, gardens and cultural centers.

Once you've secured a pass, present at any participating museum to receive 50% off admission prices on up to four tickets. You can use the pass as many times as you want during the Museum Month's 29-day run.

The event is a good opportunity to check out a new museum you've had on your bucket list, but it's also a good time to explore lesser-known exhibits since you can explore an unlimited number of centers with one museum pass throughout the month.

Our top Museum Month picks

We know there is a lot to choose from, so here are 10 suggestions to kick off your Museum Month exploration.

(Scroll down for a full list of all participating museums so you can plan your own fun.)

1. California Wolf Center (Julian)

In San Diego's backyard, a conservation center is dedicated to the conservation efforts for the incredible wolf species. For the month of February, guests can get half-off admission to a variety of tours, which must be booked in advance. Tickets are redeemable for only specific tours, so be sure to check the Museum Month website before you go.

2. WNDR (San Diego)

This interactive and immersive experience invites guests to step into art. Guests can get 50% off on visits Mondays and Thursdays this month. Use code "SDMuseumMonth" and be sure to show your Museum Pass at the door.

3. Whaley House Museum (Old Town, San Diego)

With Museum Month's 50% discount, entrance to this infamously haunted house is discounted to less than $7. With a ticket, you'll get access to a daytime self-guided tour through the historic landmark, which was a home built in 1857 for the Whaley family. It was designated the most haunted house in America by the television show 'America's Most Haunted.' If you're faint of heart, don't worry; the daytime tour is rated PG.

Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images The Whaley House in the Old Town of San Diego, California, USA, circa 1965. It was built in 1857 for the Whaley family and was designated the most haunted house in America by the television show 'America's Most Haunted.'

4. San Diego Botanic Garden (Encinitas)

This sprawling garden oasis is a must-see for any anthophile. The San Diego Botanic Garden's 37 acres of grounds boast plant species from about 30 regions -- from the native plants of California to flora from the rainforest. Even if you've been before, a return visit to the botanic garden is sure to sprout something new.

5. Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum (Carlsbad)

While the items at this museum may be miniature, their power is larger than life. Several miniature engineering marvels are on display at this Carlsbad museum, like a miniature replica of a wooden roller coaster to a 1/12th scale Porsche. Technically, the miniature museum is always free, but Museum Month is also an opportunity to experience something new.

6. California Surf Museum

Oceanside is a magnet for surfers looking for that perfect set, so it's only fitting there's a place nearby to celebrate the history of surf culture. The California Surf Museum has had many homes since its inception in 1986, but its permanent location at 312 Pier View Way in 2009. Museum Month visitors can trace the evolution of the boogie board (its creator, Tom Morey, died in 2021); can see the surfboard Bethany Hamilton was riding when a shark attacked her; and can learn the science behind that perfect wave.

A visitor walks through the Botanical Gardens in Encinitas, California.

7. Heritage of the Americas Museum (El Cajon)

A step into the Heritage of the Americas Museum on Cuyamaca College's campus is like a step back in time. With hundreds of cultural artifacts from throughout American History, you can journey through centuries of time in one afternoon. The museum houses four different wings -- natural history, archaeology, anthropology and fine art -- with unique artifacts like fossils from the Paleozoic age, items from Native American daily life and Asian fine art. There is even a garden with exotic plants.

8. Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum (Escondido)

Vintage car lovers have several automobile options in San Diego County, but how many of them offer wine and cheese next door? This sprawling winery in North County San Diego has more than 100 automobiles and convertibles on display. A $14 admission ticket is half-off this month, leaving more $$ in your pocket for your next glass.

9. Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center (Barrio Logan, San Diego)

Chicano Park, the area underneath the Coronado Bridge in Barrio Logan, has been a landmark for San Diego's Hispanic and Latino communities since the 1970s, when residents protested a CHP patrol station on their long-promised land to finally secure their park. More than 50 years later, a museum was established to honor its cultural significance. The museum has only been open a year, so if you haven't been here yet, add it to your list this Museum Month.

Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Chicano Park, San Diego, California.

10. Pacific Southwest Railway Museum (Campo and La Mesa)

Take a drive out east for an experience like no other in San Diego County. The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum lets guests take a step back into a time period when train was the means of travel. The museum offers a scenic ride in a refurbished train car through the mountains and deserts of San Diego. If Campo is too far, you can check out railroad relics at the museum's second facility in La Mesa.

11. Living Coast Discovery Center (Chula Vista)

From desert to coast, San Diego's different microclimates means there's a lot of nature to discover. This aquarium within the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge gives guests a way to connect directly with wildlife. Kids are encouraged to get up close with endangered sea turtles, raptors, birds, bees and bats. Typically, admission is $20 to the Living Coast, so this is one Museum Month Deal worth capitalizing on.

12. Museum of Making Music (Carlsbad)

If sound is your art form, this museum in Carlsbad is the choice for you. The Museum of Making Music celebrates every step of the musical process, from an exhibit about what makes "good" music to the countless instruments on display and the people who produced some of the most popular tunes.

AP The Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad (AP)

13. Museum of Contemporary Art (La Jolla and Downtown, San Diego)

This renowned museum, established in 1941, has two locations filled with pieces of modern art and you can't go wrong with either but the location in La Jolla also boasts fabulous ocean views. The museum has been acquiring 20th-century art since the late 60s and their collection of works is currently on display at their downtown location.

Here are all of the locations participating in San Diego Museum Month:

Note: Restrictions apply for some museums. Please check the San Diego Museum Month website or individual museums for specific details.

San Diego - Balboa Park

Centro Cultural de la Raza

Fleet Science Center

ICA Central

Japanese Friendship Garden

Marston House Museum & Gardens

Mingei International Museum

MOPA at SDMA

Museum of Us

San Diego Air & Space Museum

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Museum of Art (Museum Pass must be printed)

San Diego Natural History Museum (Museum Pass must be printed)

Timken Museum of Art

WorldBeat Cultural Center

Comic-Con Museum (Only Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays from Feb. 1-15.)

San Diego

Brain Observatory (Tickets must be purchased online in advance)

Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

Maritime Museum of San Diego (Museum Pass must be printed)

New Children’s Museum (Monday through Thursday only)

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

USS Midway Museum

Whaley House Museum

WNDR Museum San Diego (Mondays and Thursdays only)

MCRD Command Museum (Limited base access)

Nautical History Gallery & Museum

New Americans Museum

Visions Museum of Textile Art

Birch Aquarium (Must schedule in advance)

La Jolla Historical Society

RUTH: Remember Us The Holocaust

JA Cooley Museum

San Diego Police Museum

Junípero Serra Museum

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

San Diego International Airport Arts Program (Always free)

Whaley House Museum (Good for daytime self-guided tour only)

Coronado

Coronado Historical Association

North County

California Surf Museum

Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum

GIA (Gemological Institute of America) Museum (Must schedule in advance)

ICA North

LEGOLAND California (Advanced reservations required)

Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum

Mission San Luis Rey

Museum of Making Music

San Diego Archaeological Center

San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

Warner Carrillo Ranch

East County

Barona Cultural Center and Museum

California Wolf Center (Appointment only)

Heritage of the Americas Museum

Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum

Pacific Southwest Railway Museum

The Water Conservation Garden

South Bay

Bonita Museum & Cultural Center

Living Coast Discovery Center

Tijuana Estuary

Traveling or virtual exhibits

San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art

Vanguard Culture

We The People

Tijuana

Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT)

Tijuana Aquarium / Acuario Centro Cultural Tijuana

El Cubo (The Cube)

Museum of the Californias / Museo de las Californias

Tijuana History Museum / Museo de Historia de Tijuana

Municipal Institute of Art and Culture / IMAC Instituto Municipal de Arte y Cultura