San Diego man urges undocumented immigrants to file taxes

Many undocumented immigrants are wondering whether they should file taxes this year, fearful of possible deportation.

“You don't want to give them an excuse to say you have to leave because you're doing something wrong,” said a man NBC 7 is calling Pedro because of his illegal status in the country.

Pedro said from his first paycheck in the United States in 1989, he has never failed to file his taxes.

“You are living here, and you must comply with the laws here,” Pedro said.

Pedro, who works as a cook in San Diego, says he has always respected the law and has no criminal record or deportation order. Last week, when he filed his taxes, he posted a message on social media, urging the undocumented community to also file theirs.

He wrote, “All the time they say that we don't even contribute and only take away the work, but no, we do what they don't want to do."

The American Immigration Council says undocumented immigrants contribute millions of dollars to our economy. In 2022, undocumented immigrants paid $75.6 billion in taxes, including $29 billion in state and local taxes and $46.6 billion in federal taxes.

“I don’t see them jeopardizing the income stream from taxes, not currently anyway,” said immigration attorney Sergio Perez.

He added immigrants could lose more if they don’t file taxes.

“Tax evasion is a crime," the attorney said. "One of the things they’re going to have to show as part of their application for residency is you paid your taxes."

“That's one of the best records anyone can have. Do your taxes and comply with the law,” Pedro said.

Pedro says he’s proud to be Mexican, and he shows his love for this country outside his home by flying the U.S. flag. He believes that by filing their taxes, the undocumented community can show President Donald Trump's administration that they are good citizens and the importance of their contributions.

“They’re benefiting from you because what they take from you. They don't give it back, and we are contributing to the economy,” Pedro said.

According to the IRS, undocumented immigrants who use an ITIN number to file their taxes are not eligible for the earned income tax credit. Some undocumented immigrants are eligible for the child tax credit as long as the children are legal in the country and are under 17 years of age.