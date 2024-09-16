How sweep it is! Padres beat Giants in extra innings for 3rd straight win

The last time the Padres were 20 games over .500 in a season was 2010, which was also the last time San Diego won 90 games. That year they missed the playoffs.

Maybe this time will be different.

The Friars completed a weekend sweep of the Giants (the team that knocked them out of the postseason on the final day of that 2010 campaign) with a 4-3, 10-inning victory on Sunday afternoon, moving them to 85-65 on the year. With the Mets and Braves both losing, the Padres have a 3.5 game lead on both New York and Atlanta in the National League Wild Card race, meaning San Diego's Magic Number to secure a spot in the playoffs is 10.

On Sunday, lefty starter Martin Perez was really good again. He allowed one run on two hits over 5.0 innings. Perez was the last guy the Padres acquired at the Trade Deadline and he's paid huge dividends, pitching to a 2.72 ERA over eight starts.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Padres have made a habit of finding big hits at important times. That happened again on Sunday. In the 8th inning of a 1-1 game Fernando Tatis Jr., who had a scheduled day off, was asked to pinch-hit for catcher Elias Diaz. Once again, manager Mike Shildt pulled the proper string.

Tatis Jr. launched a solo homer to left field, the first pinch-hit dinger of his career, to put the Padres on top 2-1. Usually that's enough for a win. This time they'd have to work a little overtime.

Closer Robert Suarez, one of the best relievers in baseball, has had a few hiccups lately. He gave up a solo homer to Heliot Ramos, the second blown save for Suarez in his last three tries, tying the game 2-2 and sending it to extra innings. Last year that was the last place the Padres wanted to be.

This year they're thriving in innings that have two numbers. Sunday's bonus baseball featured a pair of veterans who the Friars added in the middle of the season and have had massive impacts

David Peralta, signed in May on a minor league deal, sent a single to left field to bring home Jake Cronenworth and make it 3-2. After Luis Arraez's double sent Peralta to 3rd base it was Donovan Solano, signed in April on a minor league deal, with an RBI groundout to bring home Peralta with what turned out to be the winning run.

The Padres return to Petco Park to start their final homestand of the season. It starts on Monday night against the Astros when Yu Darvish takes the mound against Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti.