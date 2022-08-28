San Diego Padres Pummeled in Kansas City

More often than not, if the San Diego Padres score seven runs in a ballgame, with how good their pitching staff is, they're going to win that game. However, I can pretty much guarantee if the Padres allow 15 runs in a game that's going to be a loss.

San Diego's pitching staff simply did not have it on Sunday in a 15-7 loss to the Royals, missing out on a chance to sweep Kansas City.

Manny Machado gave the Friars a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the 1st inning. Machado had four hits, including another homer and a double, and drove in four runs. Juan Soto also hit a 2-run homer as the lineup showed off some of the potential that we've been hoping to see consistently all season long.

But, Sean Manaea did not have his good stuff. He gave up five runs in the 1st inning, kicked off by a home run by Michael Taylor. Manaea made it through 4.0 innings and allowed six runs, which on this day was enough to keep it close. Nabil Crismatt uncharacteristically struggled, walking three batters and coughing up a homer to Salvador Perez that gave KC a 9-6 lead in the 6th inning.

Amazingly it was still close enough for the Padres to damage with a 9th inning rally. At least, it was until Josh Hader came on for the bottom of the 8th. The All-Star former closer has struggled since coming over in a trade but this time he looked completely broken. Here's what the Royals did against him:

Single

Double

Walk

Double

Single

Strikeout

Walk

Single

Hader was replaced by Wil Myers (yes, that Wil Myers) after allowing six earned runs and getting just one out. The man who, at the All-Star break was the most dominant closer in baseball for almost half a decade looks to be completely shot, not the kind of back end presence the Padres are going to need to reach the playoffs.

The Padres open a series in San Francisco on Monday night with Mike Clevinger on the mound against Carlos Rodon.

