Padres Pitchers, Hitters Sharing Secrets

During their three-month break the Padres tried to keep themselves in game shape as best they could but there’s simply no re-creating the physical rigors of a real baseball game.

That is especially true for starting pitchers. By July they’re usually reaching the 90-inning mark and fully capable of throwing a complete game. With just three weeks to build on what they hopefully maintained when Spring Training was stopped in March, we probably aren’t going to see many long outings when the season finally starts.

“We can probably expect a lot of bullpenning throughout the industry,” says Padres Manager Jayce Tingler. “I think it’s safe to say that most teams’ starting pitching, it’s going to take a little bit longer to start getting into those 7th and 8th innings so I’d expect a lot of teams to maybe carry extra pitching for those extra spots at least the first two weeks (when MLB teams can have 30 men on their active rosters).”

Right-hander Chris Paddack was looking forward to a full season with no restrictions. His rookie year was cut short out of concern for overworking his arm after elbow reconstruction surgery. Now he and the rest of the staff are right back to careful inning counts.

“My next start, my next outing here in San Diego will be about four innings,” says Paddack of his progression. “I’ll probably build up to five or six innings come opening weekend.”

To help accelerate the preparation process the Padres have been creating as close to a regular season atmosphere as possible.

“Being away from the game for three months it can be a little challenging to get a little pep in your step and get back into learning how to pitch,” says Paddack. “You can go out there and throw but you’ve gotta learn how to pitch again.”

That’s where guys like Manny Machado come in. One of the most dangerous hitters in the game, Machado has been taking live at-bats against Paddack and the rest of the staff.

“I faced him last outing. I think getting feedback from one of our top guys is very crucial. If he beats you it doesn’t matter right now so being able to pick his brain as much as I can (is great),” says Paddack.

Machado and the rest of the Padres hitters are sharing information with pitchers that they usually guard as state secrets … and vice versa.

“We’re going to be able to give them feedback on things,” says Machado. “You know, hey, your pitch is moving this way or why did you try doing this in a certain situation. I think this is a unique spot where you can kind of help each other out.”

“My biggest goal when I set foot on the mound is to give them a good look, as well,” says Paddack. “I think if we can hold each other accountable then at the end of the day we’re going to be ready for July 24.”

The team that best figures out how to navigate this unprecedented season is likely the one that will be left standing in October, so right now they’re going to try … and share … pretty much anything.