Padres Flex Muscles in Romp Over Twins

If the Padres offense looked even partially like the one we saw on Friday night for most of the season there wouldn't be so much buzz about trading for Juan Soto.

(OK, yes there would, but only because he's Juan Soto)

The Friars played their first game at Petco Park since before the All-Star break and smoked five home runs in a 10-1 win over Minnesota in front of another sellout crowd in the East Village. Luke Voit started the festivities with a 2-run home run in the 1st inning off Twins starter Joe Ryan. When it came off the bat it sailed so high that nobody was sure if it would leave the park.

Seven seconds later it landed a couple rows into the left field bleachers. Voit also doubled home a run and his hard work in the batting cage has paid off. Since making a change in his setup, spreading out his stance a bit, Voit has been the masher the Padres were hoping they'd get in a Spring Training trade. Over his last 10 games Voit is hitting .278 with three homers, three doubles, 11 RBI, and a .968 OPS.

After that it was homer haven. Ha-Seong Kim hit a solo shot and Eric Hosmer ripped another solo bomb. In the 5th inning the game got out of hand. Manny Machado smoked his 17th homer of the year, a 2-run laser to left, to make it 6-1 Padres. After Voit's RBI double pumped the lead up to 7-1 Jorge Alfaro unloaded on a 3-run blast to cap a 6-run inning.

Not to be overlooked is another strong outing from Blake Snell. The lefty went 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk. The only run he allowed was on a solo home run by All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton.

The Padres can take the series on Saturday evening behind Joe Musgrove, who is reportedly on the brink of signing a 5-year contract extension to stay in his home town.

