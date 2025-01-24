WATCH LIVE: Otay Mountain fire at 1,000 acres; Evacuation warnings, orders issued

What to know: Border 2 Fire Size: 1,000 acres, 0% contained, moderate rate of spread

A large vegetation fire began burning Thursday afternoon on a hilltop near the U.S.-Mexico border. As night fell, the flames cast an eerie glow across Otay Mountain.

At a little before 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted out that the border fire had already burned 20 acres and had a "dangerous rate of spread." However, firefighters had downgraded the rate of spread to moderate, meaning that their efforts were beginning to bear fruit.

Flames from the fire could be seen racing up a hillside on Otay Mountain, near the Otay Mountain Truck Trail.

By 8:30 p.m., the fire had spread to 600 acres and was at 0% containment by 3 a.m. Friday, the fire grew to 800 acres and by 5 a.m. it grew to 1,000 acres.