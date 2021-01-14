Family of Local Woman Poisoned by Navy Husband Speaks to NBC's Dateline

The family of a San Diego woman who was slowly fed a chemical once used in rat poison by her husband, then a Navy sailor, speaks out Thursday night on NBC's Dateline, as do the medical staff who worked to save her life.
When 28-year-old Brigida Uto arrived at a San Diego Kaiser Permanente triage center in March 2018, she was close to death.
In the race to save the young mother's life, doctors began investigating a medical mystery.
"She was losing her vision. She couldn't feel her extremities -- her feet and her hands. She couldn't even see the water I was giving her," Laura Comstock a triage nurse at the hospital told NBC's Dateline investigator Natalie Morales.
In Thursday's Dateline, doctors explain the process that eventually led them to discover Uto had been eating a dangerous chemical that was once used as an assassination weapon against former spies and their attempts to treat her.
Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigations was investigating a potential crime.
As one doctor said, "I'm proceeding as if this is an intentional poisoning until proven otherwise."
Her family -- who now know how Uto's husband poisoned her for months by adding Thallium, considered a weapon of mass destruction by the U.S. government, to her food and drink -- also speaks out, on Dateline.
