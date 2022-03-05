Otay Mesa Family Demands Answers Two Years After Daughter's Deadly Hit-and-Run

About two dozen people braved the cold windy weather to gather at the place Brescia Ayon was killed two years ago and demanded answers.

“It's been two of the hardest years of our lives,” said Ricardo Ayon, Brescia’s brother. “Every day we hope to hear any answers.”

But to this day, there are still no leads in the hit-and-run case. Her family made a plea to the public for anyone with information to come forward.

“I don't know how you can live with yourself knowing you have caused so much pain to people; to me, my family, her friends,” said Ayon. How you can spend two years of your life living as if nothing has ever happened, as if our hearts haven't been broken.”

On March 5, 2020, Brescia was walking southbound in the marked crosswalk along the 8100 block of Otay Mesa Road at the intersection of Otay Mesa Center when she was struck by a car.

“She would walk through here every day, she use to work right across the street,” said Ayon. “She would walk every day, she was always really careful.”



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to police the car, a silver-colored Nissan Altima ran a red light. The driver fled and Brescia died as her mother and friends arrived at the scene.

Brescia was three weeks away from turning 21. She was a cheerleader for the Xolos and a child development student at Southwestern College.

“We always planned our future with her in our lives,” said Ayon. “If you are watching this then please do the right thing and come forward so that you can face the consequences.”

After two long years of pain, the family is now looking to the community for help getting some relief to their pain.

San Diego Police has confirmed this is still an active case. If anyone has information you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.