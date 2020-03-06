‘She Was Amazing’: 21-Year-Old Hit-and-Run Victim Remembered

The 21-year-old who was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver is being remembered as a loving and cheerful person by friends and family.

"She was amazing, she had a lot of energy, she was very loving, she was very cheerful. She was a really nice person and everyone wanted to be friends with her," said Dain Ayon, Brescia Ayon’s brother.

Brescia Ayon was walking southbound in the marked crosswalk along the 8100 block of Otay Mesa Rd. on Thursday morning. A silver-colored Nissan Altima driving at high speeds did not stop at the red traffic light striking her. She died at the scene, San Diego Police said.

The driver of the car has not been found as of Friday, but police have released photos of the suspect's car.

We need your help solving a fatal hit and run case that happened yesterday. Please call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477 or visit https://t.co/pSlWXuJLTo to learn how to submit an anonymous tip. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for info leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/PKqnnuWtRP — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 6, 2020

Her family and friends were left devasted once they found out the news.

“When I heard it for the first time, I just thought she was going to be ok, I thought it was just an accident,” said Dain Ayon.

Brescia Ayon’s mother was the first one at the scene. She was working when she got the call.

"The manager of Subway called me saying police were going to contact me regarding my daughter," said Wendy Arellano, Brescia Ayon's mom. "Once I didn't get a call back I drove to her work and that's when I saw the police tape and her body on the floor."

Brescia's Ayon family said she was studying Child Development at Southwestern College where she hoped to become a preschool teacher. She was also teaching her co-workers English.

“She wanted to work with kids, kids loved her and wanted to talk to her,” Dain Ayon said.

Friends told NBC 7 that they don’t know why Brescia Ayon decided to get off at a bus stop at Otay Mesa Road because she worked at the Subway down the street.

"It was the wrong moment in the wrong place," said Yitzel Frailes, the district manager for the Otay Mesa Subway where Brescia Ayon worked.

The family hopes the driver is found soon.

"It’s a coward thing to do, it would’ve been nice if he had the decency to at least check up on my sister. She shouldn’t have to be alone just being there, it’s horrible," Dain Ayon said in tears. "I just hope she didn’t feel alone because we all miss her, and we all love her."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact SDPD's Traffic Division at (858) 495-7807 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.