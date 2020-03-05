21-Year-Old Killed in Otay Mesa Hit-and-Run

San Diego police launched a search Thursday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Otay Mesa.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just after 9 a.m. at Otay Mesa and Cactus roads, just south of the Brown Field Municipal Airport.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Duane Voss told NBC 7 police believed a driver in a small, silver Nissan Altima car was traveling westbound on Otay Mesa Road as a woman was walking south in the roadway. The driver hit the woman and fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 21-year-old, died at the scene.

Voss said police were not able to immediately locate the hit-and-run suspect. Detectives will be looking to see if any nearby businesses captured images of the suspect’s car on surveillance cameras.

The lieutenant said he thinks the car likely has some damage to its front-end from the impact of hitting the victim.

Anyone who sees the car can reach out to the SDPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

At the scene, behind the yellow tape, NBC 7 could see members of the victim's family speaking with police. A woman cried and hugged an officer as they spoke; the officers consoled the family.

“We’ll try to find some closure for the victim,” Voss added.

No further details were released.