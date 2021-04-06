San Diego County is on the cusp of moving into the orange tier in California’s color-coded plan for safely reopening counties during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about how the rules will change under the orange tier.

California has hit its goal of distributing 4 million vaccines in underserved communities hard-hit by COVID-19. Hitting this metric is expected to trigger a reworking of the state’s tiered, color-coded framework, easing some reopening restrictions on businesses and activities.

San Diego County has been in the red tier since mid-March but under these changes to the state’s blueprint, the region could potentially see a shift into the orange tier as early as Wednesday, April 7.

What Changes Under the Orange Tier in San Diego County

Restaurants: capacity increases to a maximum of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer (outdoor and indoor dining continues)

capacity increases to a maximum of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer (outdoor and indoor dining continues) Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries: indoor service can resume, with COVID safety modifications, including 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer (and the rule about NOT having to serve food at these businesses continues)

indoor service can resume, with COVID safety modifications, including 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer (and the rule about NOT having to serve food at these businesses continues) Bars (without food service): can reopen outdoors, with safety modifications

can reopen outdoors, with safety modifications Museums, Zoos, Aquariums: capacity on indoor activities can increase to 50% (this was at 25% under the red tier rules)

capacity on indoor activities can increase to 50% (this was at 25% under the red tier rules) Movie Theaters: indoor capacity increases to a max of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

indoor capacity increases to a max of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer Family Entertainment Centers & Bowling Alleys: indoor service can resume, with COVID safety modifications, at 25% capacity – or at 50% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, per the California Department of Public Health

indoor service can resume, with COVID safety modifications, at 25% capacity – or at 50% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, per the California Department of Public Health Amusement Parks: capacity increases to a max of 25% (up from 15% under the red tier), with in-state visitors only

capacity increases to a max of 25% (up from 15% under the red tier), with in-state visitors only Outdoor Live Events with Assigned Seats (sports and live performances): capacity can increase to 33%; in-state visitors only and primarily in-seat concessions

Also, effective April 15, the California Department of Public Health says indoor, seated live events and performances can resume under the red tier at a maximum of 10% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the orange tier, the max goes up to 15% or 200 people, whichever is fewer, or 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

