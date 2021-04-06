Gov. Newsom to Provide Update on State's Battle Against COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom is slated to provide an update Tuesday on California’s effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic as the state approaches a milestone of nearly 20 million vaccines administered.

Newsom’s speech comes a day after he announced California has the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the nation.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Optimistic trends in California follow millions of vaccines – nearly 4 million, to be exact – administered to communities that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic.

The governor said last week in City Heights that the state expected to receive more vaccines this week to inoculate more Californians.