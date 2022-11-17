OnFriar: Machado Snubbed for MVP and Why the Martinez Contract is Baseball's Future

So, Manny Machado finished 2nd in the National League MVP balloting. Did the voters get it right with Paul Goldschmidt? Or did they miss the point of the award entirely?

That's something the OnFriar Podcast tries to find some clarity on. This week NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain discuss the voting process and who they think should have won the award

Plus, they look at the new deal for pitcher Nick Martinez and why the unique structure is very likely going to become more and more popular as teams ... and players ... look for financial flexibility. Oh, and there's also a World Cup prediction or two thrown in for fun.

