Padres Star Manny Machado Finishes 2nd in the National League MVP Vote

What is your definition of "valuable?"

Is it the the player who simply put up the best numbers over the course of a season? Or is it the guy who meant the most to his team's success?

Over the years Major League Baseball voters have gone both ways. Alex Rodriguez won the award putting up ridiculous numbers for a losing team. Kirk Gibson won it when several guys had better stats but he put the Dodgers into the playoffs. This year, if the voters valued stats they would honor Paul Goldschmidt. If they put a premium on impact for a franchise then Manny Machado is the runaway choice.

Alas, this year it was all about the numbers. Goldschmidt was named the NL MVP on Thursday with Machado finishing 2nd (Manny did receive seven 1st place votes).

Goldschmidt led the National League in OPS and finished in the top five in every major statistical category. He also had fellow MVP finalist Nolan Arenado on the other side of the diamond. Machado put up fantastic numbers when, at times, he was the only viable offensive option in the San Diego lineup. Had he not been as good as he was the Padres would not have been in a position to go on the trade deadline spree that helped them get to the postseason.

Manny's overall numbers took a dip because he suffered an ankle injury in June that looked like it would knock him out for a few months. He missed a week and a half, playing on a bum wheel because his team needed him. So, Ken Caminiti in 1996 remains the only Padre in history to win an MVP award.

