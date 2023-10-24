Boy, 14, shot at North Clairemont Park

A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at a North Clairemont park in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue when two boys walked up to a group of four boys and asked where they were from, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

"One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at the victims, hitting a 14-year-old in the left thigh," the officer said. "Numerous casings were found at the scene."

The boy was taken to a hospital and his injury was not considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

One suspect wore a red baseball cap, white shirt and had a thin build. The second suspect wore a gray hoodie.

Both suspects ran northbound from the park.

Gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting.

Back in February 2023, a 22-year-old man died after being shot in the chest multiple times in broad daylight at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, according to the SDPD.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.