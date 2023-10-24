Clairemont

Boy, 14, shot at North Clairemont Park

The suspects have not yet been found, police say

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at a North Clairemont park in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue when two boys walked up to a group of four boys and asked where they were from, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

"One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at the victims, hitting a 14-year-old in the left thigh," the officer said. "Numerous casings were found at the scene."

The boy was taken to a hospital and his injury was not considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One suspect wore a red baseball cap, white shirt and had a thin build. The second suspect wore a gray hoodie.

Both suspects ran northbound from the park.

Gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting.

Local

Halloween Oct 24

It's FINALLY Halloween Weekend! Here's where to go to get your scare on in San Diego

first alert weather Oct 24

Will we have ‘real' winter weather in San Diego? Here's what expert forecasters think

Back in February 2023, a 22-year-old man died after being shot in the chest multiple times in broad daylight at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, according to the SDPD.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.

This article tagged under:

ClairemontSan DiegoSan Diego Police Department
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us