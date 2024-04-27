San Diego woman gets almost 12 years for selling fentanyl that killed man

A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl to a Ramona man, leading to his overdose death, was sentenced Friday to nearly a dozen years in federal prison.

Megan Rae Bowman, 25, pleaded guilty to selling Michael Raymond Kuch one gram of fentanyl at a motel in Old Town in late 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kuch, 35, was found dead in his trailer on Dec. 5, 2022, two days after buying the drugs from Bowman.

Bowman was sentenced Friday to 142 months in prison.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office described Kuch as a father to a baby boy who worked as a plumber and also enjoyed working on his friends' cars in his free time. One family member described him as "one of the most optimistic and sweetest and kindest people I have ever met in my entire life."