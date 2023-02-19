Man, 22, Dead After Being Shot Multiple Times at Clairemont Recreation Center

A 22-year-old man died after being shot in the chest multiple times in broad daylight at the North Clairemont Recreation Center on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday at 4421 Bannock Ave., SDPD said.

The victim was arguing with two other people when the shooting occurred just steps away from a playground.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m., SDPD said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been urged to reach out to SDPD or Crime Stoppers.